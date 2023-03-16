Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.60

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 1774343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 48,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $651,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,293,853 shares in the company, valued at $57,194,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 48,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $651,814.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,293,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,194,121.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,133,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,008,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 433,353 shares of company stock worth $6,078,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 590,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

