Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 35225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1,591.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 331,538 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -935.68%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

