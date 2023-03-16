Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,588 shares of company stock valued at $281,924. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,543. The stock has a market cap of $926.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $27.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

