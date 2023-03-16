Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($99.94) to GBX 7,400 ($90.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($109.69) to GBX 8,800 ($107.25) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.02) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Croda International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COIHY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. Croda International has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

