Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

