Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $861.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

