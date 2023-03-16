CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 23,385 Shares

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTOGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.58 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $381.51 million, a PE ratio of -216.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -1,982.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,658,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 291,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.