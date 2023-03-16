CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 23,385 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.58 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $381.51 million, a PE ratio of -216.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -1,982.52%.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,658,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 291,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

