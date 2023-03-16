Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $107.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.57.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,042. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.