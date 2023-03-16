Curve DAO Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $122.15 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $666.43 million and approximately $122.15 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00408357 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.87 or 0.27602244 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Profile
Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,916,540,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,028,493 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.