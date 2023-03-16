Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $685.74 million and approximately $114.82 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00003672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00403015 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,807.09 or 0.27241132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,916,810,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,295,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

