Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Down 5.5%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.70. 450,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 551,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Cutera Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $547.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cutera by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cutera by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Articles

