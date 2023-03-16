CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 678,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 43,709 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,985,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 237,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

