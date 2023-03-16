CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 3,791,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,537,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

