CVS Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

CVS Health has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVS Health to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.83. 6,632,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $74.52 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

