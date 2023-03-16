CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CyberAgent stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

