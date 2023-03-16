CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
