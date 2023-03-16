CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.