D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,315,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 56,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.