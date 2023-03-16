DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

