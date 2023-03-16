DA Davidson Boosts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.50

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,696. The firm has a market cap of $697.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.07 and a beta of 1.96. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.80.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. Equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in REV Group by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in REV Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in REV Group by 1,593.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

