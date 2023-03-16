DA Davidson Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $4.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.40.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

LEV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. 366,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,581. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $387.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lion Electric by 575.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

