DA Davidson Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $4.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.40.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
LEV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. 366,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,581. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $387.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
