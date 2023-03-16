Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of DADA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 991,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

