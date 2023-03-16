Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of DADA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 991,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
