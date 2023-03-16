Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of DADA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 991,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

