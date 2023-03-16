Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. 70,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,779. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

