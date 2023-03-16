Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. 70,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,779. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.