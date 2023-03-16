Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $269.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.02. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $236.01 and a 1-year high of $316.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 118.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Daily Journal by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Daily Journal by 47.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Daily Journal by 539.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Daily Journal by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

