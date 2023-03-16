Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 249,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $29.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.