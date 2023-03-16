Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

DSEEY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Daiwa Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 9.11%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group, Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

