Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $242.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

