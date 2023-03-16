Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.76.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.51. 373,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,838. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $152.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average is $140.14.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

