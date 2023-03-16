Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Director Charles L. Adair Buys 500 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.93. 2,111,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
