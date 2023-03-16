Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients Profile

Shares of DAR stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.