Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $447.77.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,486 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,273. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $109,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $406.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.94 and its 200-day moving average is $376.61. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $443.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

