Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
