Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.66. The company had a trading volume of 340,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.