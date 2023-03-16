Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.33 and last traded at $52.16. Approximately 1,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 41,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,264,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after purchasing an additional 187,444 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

