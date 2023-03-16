Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) CAO Nicole H. Jennings Sells 618 Shares

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Denbury Trading Down 4.0 %

DEN opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denbury from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.