Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 4.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 7,407,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,571,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $832.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Denison Mines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Denison Mines by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

