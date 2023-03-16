Dennis E. Gibney Purchases 2,000 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Columbia Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.22. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.
Featured Stories
