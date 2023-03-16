Dent (DENT) One Day Volume Tops $6.50 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Dent has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $102.15 million and $6.50 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00403582 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,794.09 or 0.27277503 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

