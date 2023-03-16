Dent (DENT) Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Dent (DENT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

