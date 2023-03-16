Dentgroup LLC Acquires 1,226 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.34. The stock had a trading volume of 135,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

