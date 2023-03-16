Dentgroup LLC Buys 7,100 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dentgroup LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,676. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

