Dentgroup LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 29,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61,227.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,982 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,926,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 180,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

