Dentgroup LLC Purchases 4,588 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Dentgroup LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EELV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. 29,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,954. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.