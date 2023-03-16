Dentgroup LLC Takes Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $25.64. 115,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,059. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

