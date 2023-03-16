Dentgroup LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000.

Shares of ILCB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $713.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

