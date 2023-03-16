Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Design Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. 139,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

In related news, Director Simeon George acquired 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,486,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,978,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at $53,125,514.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Simeon George acquired 360,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,486,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,978,287.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 901,150 shares of company stock worth $7,582,141. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,848 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 935,196 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

