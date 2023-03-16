Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $44.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.19.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,193,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,304,943. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

