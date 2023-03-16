Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates £130 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.44) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.63) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.70) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($164.53) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a £119 ($145.03) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £135 ($164.53) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £119.05 ($145.09).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 130 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching £107.74 ($131.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of £107.76. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,275 ($113.04) and a 52 week high of £128.28 ($156.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6,082.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($1.98) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 13,657.14%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.