Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.96.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
DBOEY opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $18.82.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
