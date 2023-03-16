Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.96.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

DBOEY opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $18.82.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 28.08%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.