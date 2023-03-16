Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 4.3% Higher

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €19.80 ($21.29) and last traded at €19.57 ($21.04). Approximately 12,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.77 ($20.18).

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

