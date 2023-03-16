Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Shares Down 1.3%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €40.18 ($43.20) and last traded at €40.36 ($43.40). 4,065,887 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.89 ($43.96).

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.13.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.