DeversiFi (DVF) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002469 BTC on popular exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $61.81 million and $6,276.72 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

